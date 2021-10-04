Lee Health ready to say goodbye to latest COVID surge after new cases fall nearly 42%

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County reported a nearly 42-percent drop in COVID cases on Oct. 1 compared to the previous week.

On October 1 Lee County added 1,292 new cases, compared to the previous week's total of 2,225.

Lee Health says this means the county is moving out of a 3-month surge that started back in early July.

Dr. Stovall, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases specialist and the Interim Chief of Quality and Patient Safety with Lee Health says while the numbers are encouraging they don’t expect the virus just to fall off and never return.

"But we have some encouraging things now that help us fight it and make it not quite so bad so hopefully, the more often we see peaks, the better we will get at addressing those peaks in an efficient way that saves lives," said Stovall.

Stovall says during the last surge, they saw an increase in people getting the vaccine, so it makes sense that fewer people are getting sick.

The hope is that people will continue to get vaccinated and use proper forms of protection like masks.

Lee health says the decline in cases hasn't emptied their hospitals, but it does provide some hope their healthcare workers are getting things under control.