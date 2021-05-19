Lee Commissioners vote to accept $3.8 million from federal American Rescue Plan

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept $3.8 million in HOME funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. Funds will be used for rental assistance, and to support the construction and rehabilitation of housing.

The Board also voted to amend Lee County’s 2019 and 2020 Annual Action Plans to ensure the timely expenditure of funds for non-profit capital and infrastructure improvements as well as increased outreach in response to community needs due to COVID-19.

Additionally, Lee County will amend the 2020 Annual Action Plan to reflect the increase in HUD funding distributed to municipalities in Lee County. Funding provided to municipalities is based on the entitlement formula from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The amendments also transfer funding to programs to supporting the Homeless Resource Day Center operated by The Salvation Army to that offers wrap-around services for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

Lee County Human & Veterans Services serves as a collaborative hub for resources ‒ federal, state, local, private and non-profit ‒ designated to aid Lee County residents through supportive programs and services.