FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Iona McGregor Fire District is asking for food donations from the community.

Iona McGregor firefighters are hosting a food drive to benefit the Gladiolus Food Pantry.

Food is being collected at all of five Iona McGregor fire stations through June 18.

Donated items can be dropped off at any of our five stations:

5401 Winkler Road

16551 McGregor Boulevard

15961 Winkler Road

6061 South Point Boulevard

15660 Pine Ridge Road

They are accepting canned goods such as meats, fishes, fruits, vegetables, and soups. Other donated items needed are pasta, peanut butter, baby food, cereal, granola bars, meal boxes, rice, and more.