ID.ME speaks out for the first time regarding unemployment account lockouts and wait times

WFTX — The company responsible for verifying identities for the state's unemployment system is speaking out after complaints of long wait times and locked accounts.

MORE: Unemployment accounts still locked for hundreds across Florida

FOX 4 is working to get you more answers when it comes to the long wait times for your unemployment benefits.

More recently, we've been looking into ID.ME, the company that the state is using to verify identities before releasing money to participants through the unemployment system.

MORE: Unemployment ID.ME system still troublesome, company says it's working to address issues

Many have complained to FOX 4 about wait times and locked accounts that have left them unable to claim their benefits for weeks, sometimes even months.

Tonight, FOX 4's Rochelle Alleyne took some of those concerns to ID.ME in her first sit-down interview with the company.

Reporter Rochelle Alleyne has the full story on FOX 4 News at 10.