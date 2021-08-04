Local hotels working to overcome workforce shortage

NAPLES, Fla — The hospitality industry is seeing some of the biggest challenges with the ongoing worker shortage.

"Those that were working in that industry, now they don't want to be affected like they were by COVID, right. The exposure, losing their jobs. So they have rethought through the last year, 15 months of COVID, you know I want to go back to school and change my career, I no longer want to do this particular industry because it was so affected," explained CareerSource Southwest Florida Communications Manager Janeth P. Castrejon.

But the Naples Grande Beach Resort said there are still plenty of reasons to consider a career in hospitality. Like the fact that it's so diverse ndd your opportunities to climb the ladder are endless.

"In the past, people have thought well I have to have a hospitality degree to work in hotels or I must have a a specialty experience level to work in a property. And that is the case in certain job positions, however we have experts here that can train people to be masters in their job," said Melinda Hutchins, director of sales & marketing.

Local resorts are getting creative to overcome this.

First there's the sign-on bonuses. For example, the Naples Grande Beach Resort is offering $500 and $1,000 bonuses at a hiring event in Naples Wednesday. The resort has 30 open positions.

Naples Grande Beach Resort

CareerSouce Southwest Florida said some are offering free hotel stays as a perk to recruit new talent.

And on Fox 4 Morning News at 8:00, we'll explain a new initiative specific to the Naples Grande. The transportation partnership is helping them recruit team members from remote areas like Immokalee and Golden Gate Estates.

