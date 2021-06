FORT MYERS, Fla. — CareerSource of Southwest Florida is putting together a hiring event to help veterans find work in Southwest Florida.

The event will be held Monday, July 12 from 10-3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers.

Attendees will get the chance to get a free headshot taken, check out community veteran programs and talk with local employers on-site.

A resume raffle will also be held at the event.

Click here to sign up.