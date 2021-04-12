FORT MYRES, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

The William Austen Youth Center is hosting a job fair on April 17th from 10 am to 2 pm located at 315 SW 2nd Avenue in Cape Coral.

There will be free food and prizes.

You can complete an online application before the job fair.

Some of the positions include Contract Counselor, Head Counselor, Site Director, and Center Attendant.

Head to www.capecoral.net for more information.

If you're an employer who's hiring and want to get the word out, we will post it for you. Email the information to us at news@fox4now.com, or message us on Facebook.