Waste Pro Fort Myers division hosts hiring event

Posted at 10:50 AM, May 17, 2021
FORT MYRES, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

Waste Pro’s Fort Myers division is hosting a hiring event.

They are hiring for all positions, including Driver, Helper, Technician, and more.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 13110 Rickenbacker Parkway in Fort Myers.

Qualified applicants will be eligible for a gas gift card.

And if you are hired, employees are eligible for retention and referral bonuses up to $3,000.

Drivers must have a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License).

Waste Pro is licensed by the Florida Department of Transportation to issue CDLs and is proud to offer its Co-Heart Program to employees who wish to earn one. The Program typically takes approximately 90 days to complete.

Drivers and helpers who are hired and go three years without accidents, injuries, or property damage are eligible to earn a $10,000 Safety Award (Drivers) or $5,000 Safety Award (Helpers).

