Southwest Florida International Airport to host job fair

FORT MYRES, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

The Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), is hosting an airport Job Fair.

It will be located in the Employee Parking Lot on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Airport tenants are looking to hire more than 250 full and part-time positions, including sales associates, cooks, ramp staff, passenger service agents, cabin cleaners, supervisors, bartenders, Transportation Security Officers, and more.

The following companies will be available at the job fair to discuss career opportunities and accept applications: Avis Budget Group, DFS (Diverse Facility Solutions), Eulen America, Hertz, G2 Secure Staff, Great American Bagel, HMSHost, LSG Sky Chefs, MBA Airport Transportation, Paradies Lagardère, Swissport and Transportation Security Administration.

From Terminal Access Road, please turn left onto Air Cargo Lane and follow the signs.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to interview on the spot.

For more information on airport tenants, please click here.

For more information on this event, please contact Carolyn Langdon, senior manager, properties/risk, at 239-590-4520.

If you're an employer who's hiring and want to get the word out, we will post it for you. Email the information to us at news@fox4now.com, or message us on Facebook.

