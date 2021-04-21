Rise Christian Church hosting job fair on Second Chances Day

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Nationwide Day of Second Chances is recognized by churches across America that host simultaneous Second Chances Job Fairs to serve their communities.

Rise Christian Church in Lehigh Acres says they're all about changed lives, and that changed lives happen when second chances are offered.

The church is hosting a job fair until 2 pm for the formerly incarcerated and others with a barrier to finding employment.

The Second Chance Job Fair offers access to employers who are open to hiring individuals with barriers. It also offers free one-on-one job coaching and free workshops.

For more information, or to register, please visit https://bettertogetherus.org/events/nwdsc-lehigh/.