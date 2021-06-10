PGT Innovations hosts job fair with $2,000 sign on bonus

BONITA SPRING, Fla. — There’s a hiring event in Bonita Springs Thursday morning where you can get a job on the spot and an extra $2,000 new hire bonus.

A lot of local companies are doing this right now to entice people to get back to work as we continue to see a worker shortage.

There will be hundreds of jobs available at the Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce, starting at 10:00 a.m.

PGT Innovations is the company behind the hiring event. It's based in Venice and has locations throughout Florida. The company makes impact-resistant windows and doors, so it's very busy right now during hurricane season. It needs new employees to fill a new location it's opening soon in Fort Myers.

“We have found ourselves, basically throughout the entire year, really struggling to find labor, getting people to come and work, with everything going on with the government and the stimulus money that they're receiving. And in conjunction with COVID and things that are happening from that aspect, people fearing, you know, to get back out into the workforce,” said Rachel Evans, Vice President of Human Resources at PGT Innovations.

“We're giving people a $2,000 sign-on bonus that we would be paying to them after one year of employment,” she added.

Fox 4 has been tracking hundreds of local companies offering something similar.

There’s an easy step you should keep in mind to do if you’re looking for work, to make sure you take advantage of the extra cash that's out there.

All you have to do is google "sign-on bonus" and your city. You can also go to this page on our website and type "sign-on bonus" into the search.

