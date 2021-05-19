Watch

Outback Steakhouse two day hiring event in Fort Myers

Jeff Chiu/AP
now hiring
Posted at 3:05 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:05:25-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Outback Steakhouse is looking for high-energy mates who are eager to start a great career in its Fort Myers restaurants. All hourly positions are available, including servers and line cooks.

The two-day hiring event is June 2 and 3. Hiring will take place both online through virtual interviews and on-site at your local restaurant from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Benefits include:
• Flexible schedule/work part-time
• Having fun and growing your career
• Discount on your favorite Outback meals
• Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership
• Discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships

Interested candidates can see additional information at Outback.com/careers or schedule a virtual interview at https://calendly.com/virtualinterviews-outback

Florida Resources & Information

Search for jobs in Southwest Florida via Indeed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Reemployment Assistance benefits CareerSource Southwest Florida
