HELP WANTED: Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores are hiring

FORT MYRES, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), the parent company of local Winn-Dixie grocery stores is hiring.

Those interested in joining the SEG family, local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, or Winn-Dixie grocery stores can click here.

Interviews are available with a local tenured associate to discuss their career journey with SEG, current opportunities, and various benefits.

If you're an employer who's hiring and want to get the word out, we will post it for you. Email the information to us at news@fox4now.com, or message us on Facebook.

