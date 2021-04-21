Help Wanted: Better Together to host two job fairs

Better Together is holding a "Day of Second Chances" Job Fair with two locations in Southwest Florida.

Better Together is a faith-based organization that believes if the adults in the home are working, families stay together.

The Job Fair is happening on the National Day of Second Chances -- a day when churches, volunteers, local businesses, and non-profits come together to help people who face employment barriers like incarceration or gaps in work find jobs.

The two Southwest Florida locations are:



Turning Point Church

3405 Pelican Landing Parkway, Bonita Springs, 11 am to 2 pm.

For more information on this job fair click here.



Rise Christian Church

50 Bell Boulevard NorthLehigh Acres, 10 am to 2 pm.

For more information on this job fair click here.

Employers attending the fair include:



Lee Health

Details Home Cleaning

Vasari Country Club

Pestmax Control Solutions

Advance Auto Parts

Waffle House

Spherion Staffing

St. Matthews House

Jimmy Johns

Mitchell & Stark Construction Co.

Praise Transport Corp

Keepsake Plants

Taco Bell

RAMS RPG

Plinio Fernandez, the District Manager of 13 Advance Auto Parts stores in Southwest Florida, said they're looking to hire for basically all positions, from driver to store manager.

"We give you the opportunity to grow within the organization. Like me, I started many years ago, and I started from the bottom as a part-time sales person, and just kind of grew within the organization, to now a District Manager," Fernandez said.

Megan Rose, the CEO of Better Together, said now is the time to find a job, because so many employers are offering extra incentives, since they're desperate for workers.

"One of the reasons is a lot of people are getting unemployment, and a lot of employers can't compete with the amount of money people are making to stay home. But work is really important. Work provides dignity, it provides structure, it provides purpose. It helps families stay together, it helps prevent addiction, alcohol abuse, child abuse. And I know it's really appealing to be able to stay at home and collect unemployment, but right now, there's opportunities, and a job can change somebody's life," Rose said.

Sebastien Wolters said going to a Better Together Job Fair a couple years ago changed his life.

"We just had a baby a month ago, and we have our house, and just everything worked out ever since I started working. Everything's been great. So I would say I'm a success story," Wolters said.