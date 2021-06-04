Collier County Clerks Office hosts job fair

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will hold a Job Fair from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 12th, at the North Collier Government Services Center, 2335 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples.

The office is looking to fill mission-critical positions in court operations, customer service, data entry, finance, and information technology.

This event is open to anyone in the job market and will be especially beneficial for recent high school and college graduates.

Those interested in attending may stop in anytime between 9 a.m. and noon.

Attendees will meet directly with hiring managers and should be prepared to talk about their skills, experience, and career goals.

Those interested in applying for a position may do so on the spot or online by clicking here.

Anyone who requires reasonable accommodations to participate in the job fair should contact the Collier Clerk’s office no later than 48 hours before the start of the event.

Reasonable accommodations will be provided at no cost to the individual. To request such accommodations, or for more information about the Job Fair, contact Mike Sheffield, Director of Community Relations, (239) 252-6879 or Mike.Sheffield@CollierClerk.com.

To apply click here.

