WFTX — Local CDL schools say business is booming, but several city and county agencies say they're struggling to get those drivers on their payroll.

Local employers say the need for specialized drivers is impacting the "pick-up schedule" for many things in our area, whether it's trash and recycling, your kids, or you!

And if something isn't done soon, they worry this shortage could get worse.

Fox 4's Rochelle Alleyne has that story on FOX 4 News at 10.