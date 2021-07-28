Help Wanted: Gulf Coast Humane Society hiring Veterinarians & Vet Techs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gulf Coast Humane Society is hiring Veterinarians and Veterinary Technicians.

Jennifer Galloway, it's Executive Director, said there's a veterinarian shortage across the country right now, and Gulf Coast Humane Society is feeling the impacts.

"We are looking for veterinarians and veterinary technicians that want to work in our Wellness Veterinarian Clinic. And then we also have veterinary technician positions available here at the shelter as well," Galloway said.

Licensed Veterinarians spay and neuter the animals that come into the clinic or shelter, and do any other necessary procedures.

"Our Wellness Clinic is really cool because it's a low cost, affordable clinic. So we're doing everything we can medically to keep that pet in the home," Galloway said. "Just because you hit a little financial blip in the road doesn't mean that you don't want the best care for your pet."

Veterinary technicians do exams of the animals that come through and give them their vaccines.

"The veterinary technicians do take care of all the medical care with the animals. A lot of animals do come to us with some medical issues that we do take care of before they become available for adoption," Galloway said.

She said working for Gulf Coast Humane Society has an added perk.

"You're giving back to the community. You're working for a non for profit, so everything that we do is through donations, and bequest grants, and fundraising events," she said.

So if you work in veterinary care, and are looking for something new, Galloway said they're ready for you to join their crew.

"We're a big family here at the Gulf Coast Humane Society," she said. "The joys and the bonding over the animals brings us just as much joy in bonding together."

Galloway said the shelter is open seven days a week, so you may have to work weekends or holidays.

Full-time employees do get benefits like health, vision, and dental insurance.

Click here to apply. You can email your application to info@gulfcoasthumanesociety.org, or drop off your application at 2010 Arcadia St., Fort Myers, FL 33916.