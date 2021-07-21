Help Wanted: Gulf Coast Humane Society hiring Kennel Techs & Adoption Counselors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gulf Coast Humane Society is hiring for multiple positions, including Kennel Technician and Adoption Counselor. Its Executive Director said if you love working with people and animals, and think you're a good matchmaker, these jobs could be perfect for you.

"We're a big family here at Gulf Coast Humane Society," Jennifer Galloway, its Executive Director, said.

And Gulf Coast Humane Society is looking to grow that family.

"We're looking for Kennel Technicians and Adoption Counselors that would be working directly with the public and with the animals, helping them find great homes, and taking care of them while they're here with us," Galloway said.

Both jobs are crucial to keeping things running smoothly at the shelter.

"Kennel technicians, I say, are some of the hardest working folks out there," Galloway said "They’re cleaning the kennels in the morning, because we want always our dogs and cats to be in the cleanest spaces allowable. And then in the afternoon, they're working with customers, trying to really match them with the right families to the right homes."

Galloway said Kennel Technicians are like matchmakers for pets and families.

"You really get to know the animals, and you really get to know, 'Corie is a really athletic dog, and she would be great with a really high energy family that wants to maybe take her out and run around the park, things like that. So when you meet that family, you can make that connection," Galloway said.

Once that connection is made, the pair then goes to an Adoption Counselor in the lobby to finalize the adoption.

"The Adoption Counselor is the last person that the adopter then deals with before they walk out the door," Galloway said. "They're going to sign a contract, they're going to go over all the different medical and vaccines that the animal has received in our care."

Galloway said the best part is knowing you're making a difference, and working for a nonprofit that takes in animals from the worst situations and gives them a second chance.

"Yes, it may be sad as they’re coming in the door, but we get to see the joy as they go out the door to their forever homes," she said.

Both the Kennel Technician and Adoption Counselor positions can be full-time or part-time. Both require good customer service skills, so Gulf Coast Humane Society is hoping you have some experience in that area, or some experience with animals. Galloway said they will of train you for the positions. She also said the shelter is open seven days a week, so you may have to work weekends or holidays.

Full-time employees do get benefits like health, vision, and dental insurance.

Click here to apply. You can email your application to info@gulfcoasthumanesociety.org, or drop off your application at 2010 Arcadia St., Fort Myers, FL 33916.