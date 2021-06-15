Watch

Free meals for kids this summer at Collier schools

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 15, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Free meals will be available for children 18 years and under through Collier County Public Schools this summer.

Summer meals will be available from 8:30 to 9:30 am on Tuesdays and Fridays, from June 15 to July 20. Curbside lines will open at the following sites:

NAPLES
Calusa Park Elementary
Corkscrew Elementary
East Naples Middle
Pinecrest Elementary (Starts June 22)
Gulf Coast High
Manatee Elementary
Poinciana Elementary
Shadowlawn Elementary

IMMOKALEE
Eden Park Elementary (Starts June 22)
Immokalee Middle
Pinecrest Elementary (Starts June 22)

