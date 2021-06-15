Free meals for kids this summer at Collier schools

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Free meals will be available for children 18 years and under through Collier County Public Schools this summer.

Summer meals will be available from 8:30 to 9:30 am on Tuesdays and Fridays, from June 15 to July 20. Curbside lines will open at the following sites:

NAPLES

Calusa Park Elementary

Corkscrew Elementary

East Naples Middle

Pinecrest Elementary (Starts June 22)

Gulf Coast High

Manatee Elementary

Poinciana Elementary

Shadowlawn Elementary

IMMOKALEE

Eden Park Elementary (Starts June 22)

Immokalee Middle

Pinecrest Elementary (Starts June 22)