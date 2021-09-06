Fort Myers woman struggling to get unemployment to stop

FORT MYERS, FLA — Faye Henderson's story starts like so many we've heard during the pandemic.

"I got laid off the job due to covid, they closed the daycare down for a while," she said.

That was in March of this year and while looking for a new job, she says she signed up for unemployment.

"I go in and claim every two weeks, plus I do my work search because I've been searching for work," she said.

And that search has finally paid off.

"Next week Wednesday, I'm starting a job," Henderson said.

But she says for the last month, she's been trying to get into her unemployment account to tell the state the good news and end her benefits.

However, her account is locked.

"So how am I supposed to go in to let them know that my work search is okay. 'I'm good. I don't need unemployment. I'm going back to work,'" she said.

She says she's reached out for help and was initially told to verify her identity through ID.me.

"I did the process, everything went through. My uploads, my license, all the information, the documents they wanted? It went through," she said.

And her fear now is that the money will keep adding up in her account.

"So what are you all going to do? You're gonna cite me? You gonna penalize me? I start a job and still can't get in to let you all know? You gonna take money back from me or something?" she said.

We emailed the DEO for answers and they said the best way for Ms. Henderson to get help is for her to reach out to their help center.

Well, Ms. Henderson says she did. And over the weekend she told FOX 4 that a customer service representative encouraged her to re-apply for unemployment in order to get back into her account, so she can tell them she doesn't need the money anymore.