Fort Myers Technical College and community partners donate car to family in need

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The United Way, the Migrant Education Program, and Fort Myers Technical College worked together to provide a cleaned up, safety inspected, and ready to be driven 2002 Buick Park Avenue for a local family in need of reliable transportation.

Thanks to a generous vehicle donation from the United Way, the students and faculty at Fort Myers Tech were given hands-on experience to make sure the car was in tip-top shape. They installed new brakes and new tires, serviced the front axle and intake gasket, and performed a full air conditioning overhaul. They also refurbished some areas of the hood and side molding which needed updating.

"The ability to partner effectively with other organizations is something that we pride ourselves on here at Fort Myers Tech,” says Director John Roszell. “It is absolutely essential that we contribute to and focus on making positive changes within our community."

Once repaired, the car was donated to Marissa Diaz, the parent of a student in the Migrant Education Program in the School District of Lee County.

“This year was especially tough for her family, falling on hard-hitting times due to COVID, and they were forced to move in with family members,” explains Migrant Program Administer Stacia Winfree. “On top of this, the family vehicle was unreliable, and Marisa would often have to call into work. She says the donated car is a blessing to her and she is just beyond grateful! She felt truly overwhelmed with this generosity when receiving the car, especially as she saw all the students and staff who dedicated their talents to make it happen."