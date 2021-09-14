Fort Myers based non-profit launching concert series to provide COVID relief for families of fallen heroes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers-based non-profit is putting together a concert series that will benefit the families of healthcare workers and first responders who lost their lives during the pandemic.

A three-day concert series will make its way to Hertz Arena in Estero on November 21 with headliner John Fogerty and special guest Foreigner.

Megan Maloney, Founder of The Charity Pros says their event will benefit children who have lost loved ones to COVID while working as first responders or healthcare workers.

"When the pandemic hit, we noticed how many frontline workers and first responders were losing the battle to COVID. So that kind of took a turn on us looking at what fundraising was going on for their families for their children and we realized there was none,” said Maloney.

Each ticket purchased will help, The Charity Pros grant a wish for a kid or provide a scholarship for a student gearing up for college.

Maloney says they have partnered with, Scholastic America to handle the scholarship opportunities for students heading into college and The Charity Pro’s office in Fort Myers will take over granting wishes for children.

The concert series will stretch across Florida, with locations in Tampa, Estero, and Orlando, but for The Charity Pros, their roots run deep in Southwest Florida.

“This actually came about because my childhood friend in the small town of Illinois was Tony Christenson, who was a Naples firefighter the first one in the state to pass of COVID,” said Brad Maloney, Director of Operations.

Brad agrees that at times, it takes a village to make a difference but he is finding help around every corner.

“I met yesterday with Lee Health and we are working on some programs to get them involved in it. We have also been in contact with the Naples Fire Department as well,” said Brad Maloney.

Tickets can be purchased online or a donation can be made if you do not want to attend.

The goal is to take all the good they create here in Southwest Florida and expand that love to families across the country.

“It’s just the least we can do, kind of scenario. If we can provide a scholarship or provide a wish that is the least we can do for them losing their hero and our hero,” said Megan Maloney.