Florida Department of Economic Opportunity assists Floridian's ‘Return to Work’ with new initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - — Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the ‘Return to Work’ initiative, with a focus on encouraging Floridians to return to the workforce, helping employers attract job seekers, and continuing to fuel the state’s economic growth.

Governor DeSantis recently issued n executive order, which lifts all local COVID-19 restrictions and mandates on individuals and businesses. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida remained open for business, and this action reinforces the Governor’s commitment to helping Floridians return to the workforce.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has remained a beacon for economic freedom throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. “There is a job surplus across the state, and we stand ready to assist Floridians who are out of work as they return to the workforce.”

According to Employ Florida , there are more than 400,000 available jobs across the state for job seekers. Florida businesses and employers are hiring across the state and need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce.

Florida’s unemployment rate is currently at 4.7% and continues to fall below the national average of 6.0%. Florida has gained more than 700,000 private-sector jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.