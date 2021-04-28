Entrepreneurial Spirit Program is back by popular demand

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since the start of the pandemic unemployment numbers soared leaving many women without jobs or underemployed. Now back by popular demand, Dress for Success SW Florida will host its Entrepreneurial Spirit Program (E$P) virtually on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Some of the most successful businesswomen in the region will share their time and wisdom with budding female entrepreneurs in this interactive online program.

“E$P is one of our most well attended programs for women and since the start of the pandemic the demand for entrepreneurial learning has been high,” says Nickole Hendra, executive director of Dress for Success SW Florida. “We are thankful to have these dynamic ladies in business lead our program and give so graciously of their time and talent.”

Women looking to start their own businesses can learn from the following Southwest Florida leading ladies in business. E$P panelists will cover pertinent topics that will set them up for entrepreneurial success. The speakers and topics are as follows:

● Business accounting presented by Angela Cooley, partner at Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company, P.A.,

● Understanding the importance of legal formalities, entity formation, copyright, trademarks and personal liability presented by Christina Harris Schwinn, partner at Pavese Law Firm,

● Small business loans and financing presented by Barbara Melvin, vice president community relations officer at First Florida Integrity Bank and

● Branding and marketing presented by Connie Ramos-Williams, president and chief marketing officer of CONRIC pr + marketing.

Online registration is required with a suggested donation of $25 benefiting Dress for Success of SW Florida.

A Zoom link will be sent upon registration and an E$P certificate will be emailed after course completion.

To register for the seminar or for more information, visit swflorida.dressforsuccess.org.

The event is generously sponsored by Pavese Law Firm and CONRIC pr + marketing.