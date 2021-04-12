Donated not Wasted collects 9,321 pounds of donated food

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Donated not Wasted, Lee County’s third annual food rescue campaign, successfully diverted 9,321 pounds of food from potential disposal, exceeding 2019 collection total of 2,263 pounds by 312%.

“We are so grateful for this overwhelming show of support from our community and partners,” said Meg Madzar, food drive coordinator for Harry Chapin Food Bank. “Together, we will provide another 7,767 meals for hungry families.” The food bank distributes nearly 1 million pounds of food a week and feeds thousands of people a month – many of whom never needed help before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, designed to reduce food waste in the county, encouraged seasonal residents and visitors to donate unopened pantry items before returning north. Recreation centers and libraries provided 21 convenient drop-off locations and residents responded with enthusiasm.

Partners in the Donated not Wasted campaign included:

· Harry Chapin Food Bank

· Lee County Government – Lee County Solid Waste, Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Lee County Library System

· Additional municipal libraries: City of Sanibel’s library and Town of Fort Myers Beach’s library

· Waste Pro

· FOX4