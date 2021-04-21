Help Wanted: Riverchase Dermatology hiring 10 Medical Assistants

If you're looking for a job in the medical field, Riverchase Dermatology is trying to fill ten open Medical Assistant or Licensed Practical Nurse positions in Lee and Collier Counties.

"There's nothing more rewarding than being able to pour into our patients and see them walk out of our offices with the best results," Mindy Garrett, the Lee County Senior Manager for Riverchase Dermatology, said.

Garrett said their number one priority is making patients feel at home.

"Just assisting the doctors, all of our providers, and just understanding what specialties that they render, and just being available to assist with procedures -- minor procedures -- and just regular general dermatology visits,” Garrett said.

Medical Assistants and LPNs will first take patients back to exam rooms and get them ready to see the doctor, then help with cosmetic procedures, aesthetics, acne or skin exams, skin cancer removals or other procedures.

"We do offer very extensive and very thorough training programs that we have here in place for our medical assistants to be able to set them up for success. We actually put them through a Derm Tech Certification course to help them be equipped to deliver that care," Garrett said.

She said their patients-first mentality also makes Riverchase Dermatology a great place to work.

"We have a very family like culture here at Riverchase. We believe in service excellence, but we believe that it starts within," she said. "We're growing rapidly, and we do offer plenty of opportunity for growth for driven individuals. There is a lot of opportunity. We like to evolve, and we like to grow our team members with us."

To be a Medical Assistant, you have to have a Medical Assitant Certificate from an accredited school program. Riverchase Dermatology has ten open Medical Assistant positions in their 14 locations between Lee and Collier Counties.

The company said it offers:



Competitive pay rate with higher pay for more experience

Medical/Dental/Vision

Accrued PTO

Quarterly Bonus Program

Fully Paid Derm Tech Certification Course

Cosmetic Services Discounts

Opportunities to work on Medical, Cosmetic, or Surgical Dermatology teams

