Help Wanted: RAMS RPG hiring in Southwest Florida

RAMS RPG is hiring in Southwest Florida. The company was at the Better Together "Day of Second Chances" Job Fairs to meet potential candidates.

Better Together is a faith-based organization that helps families stay together, and it believes employment is a key part of that. The fair was held on its Nationwide Day of Second Chances; employers at the fair wanted to hire people regardless of their past records or convictions.

Mike Mills from RAMS RPG talked to Morning Anchor Lisa Greenberg about why he thinks it's so important to give people a second chance.