Help Wanted: Project Choice hiring caregivers for adults and children with special needs

Project Choice is a company that cares for adults and children with disabilities. It's hiring multiple caregivers, for several different positions.

"It's a rewarding job. I'm helping people who might not otherwise be able to do some of the things that we all do," Debbie Knowles, a Personal Support Person for Project Choice, told Fox 4.

She lives with and takes care of two clients. As a Personal Support Person for one of them, her focus is to make sure he's safe.

"I help him with cooking and give them their medications if they need them. I get him off in the mornings to his program,” she said.

Knowles is what's called a Companion to her other client.

"We go to the Six Mile Cypress Slough, we go to Lakes Park. Today, we went to Family Dollar, and he asked if he could buy some toothbrushes, and he pays for it himself. I help him with the change and tell him how much he needs to give them," she said.

Knowles said someone who wants to be a caregiver for Project Choice needs to be compassionate, have a lot of patience, and like people.

To have Knowles' job, you have to be at least 18 years old, have a High School Degree or equivalent, a clear background, and either one year of care-giving experience or higher education. Once you're hired, you’ll go through medical training and learn CPR.

"Once we get all your credentialing, you actually interview directly with the client or their family. So it's a mutual thing: they get to choose you, and you get to choose them. That's really what the name stands for: choice," Amy Devane, the CEO of Project Choice, said.

She said this job is for someone who's looking for more than just a paycheck.

"This is a commitment, because you're a servant to people with needs. If there's somebody that is goal driven, and wants to help someone that's disabled achieve their goals, and get the reward and joy from watching them achieve that? I mean, wow," Devane said.

Knowles said watching them achieve that is her favorite part of the job.

"The look on their faces, it’s just phenomenal. It’s just phenomenal," she said.

Project Choice is also hiring Supportive Living Coaches, who need an Associates Degrees and go through specialized training to get their license, It's also hiring Supportive Employment Coaches, who need a Bachelors Degree.

Devane said if you're interested in working for Project Choice, you can call their office at (239) 931-7130.