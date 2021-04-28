Help Wanted: Lee County School District holding virtual Job Fair

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District is holding a virtual Job Fair. The district is hiring teachers for the upcoming school year, and needs to fill hundreds of positions.

The Job Fair is April 26-30. If you missed the registration for the event, the district said you can still apply to be a teacher.

Angela Pruitt, the district's Chief Human Resources Officer, said to be a teacher in Lee County, you need to have a love and passion for children.

"Whether it be a 4-year-old pre-school student, or an 18-year-old high school student. I can help you craft a lesson plan. I can teach you classroom management strategies. I can do all of that, but if you don't in your heart care about children, that's something I can't teach you," she said.

You need a Bachelor's Degree to be a teacher. The district said it looks for people who are go-getters and love to learn.

Suzette Rivera, the Assistant Director for Recruitment, said they also look out for the safety of their students.

"When somebody applies to our school district, there's a set of questions that is asked within the application process, and that really is our initial screening. When they are hired, they're actually required to be fingerprinted as well. So that's another layer of security," she said.

"We do the full background checks. And the beautiful thing about technology nowadays is there's a nationwide system. So we know if you taught in another state, and there was an issue, we can see that. If you got arrested in a different state, we see that," Pruitt said.

To apply to be a teacher in the Lee County School District, click here.