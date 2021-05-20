Watch

Rebound

Actions

Help Wanted: FSW on its School of Education amid teacher shortage

Fox 4 wants to help you Rebound from this pandemic
Videos
Help Wanted: FSW on its School of Education amid teacher shortage
Posted at 7:24 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 07:44:07-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is a big need for teachers in Southwest Florida. The Lee County School District has been working to fill hundreds of teaching positions for the upcoming school year.

If you’re interested in exploring the field of Education, Dr. April Fleming, the Dean of Florida Southwestern State College’s School of Education and Charter Schools, is giving you an idea of what their Education program looks like, and what you need to do to become a teacher if you already have a degree in another career field.

To apply for a teaching job with Lee County School District, click here.

To learn more about FSW's School of Education, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources & Information

Search for jobs in Southwest Florida via Indeed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Reemployment Assistance benefits CareerSource Southwest Florida
Submit Your Business
Are you hiring? Let us know.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku