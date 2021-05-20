Help Wanted: FSW on its School of Education amid teacher shortage

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is a big need for teachers in Southwest Florida. The Lee County School District has been working to fill hundreds of teaching positions for the upcoming school year.

If you’re interested in exploring the field of Education, Dr. April Fleming, the Dean of Florida Southwestern State College’s School of Education and Charter Schools, is giving you an idea of what their Education program looks like, and what you need to do to become a teacher if you already have a degree in another career field.

