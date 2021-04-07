Help Wanted: Fort Myers pet grooming company hiring groomers, bather

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you love animals and are ready to get to work, Dog in Sudz Grooming in Fort Myers is hiring groomers and a bather.

"I love them like they're my own," Sandra Mack, the owner of Dog in Sudz, said about her furry clients. "They're like family."

Dog in Sudz has been open for 17 years.

"We've got to find somebody new to take care of my babies," Mack said.

She said if you're interested in joining the team, a love of animals is the most important.

"A person that really has to love the animals. I'm willing to train if they want the position. They've just got to love the animals," Mack said.

The bather and groomer positions are full time. Mack said bathers don't just wash the dogs.

"They clean their ears, do their nails, and fluff them dry. And you also have to keep them calm," she said. "My cousin works back there now, and he's sings to them. You have to really care for them, because dogs have to trust you, because otherwise they get nervous," she said.

Then the groomers take over to give them the perfect cut. She said they're proud of their family dynamic at Dog in Sudz Grooming.

Mack said if you can treat her furry clients the way she does, and want to be a part of the team, you should apply.

"As long as you love animals, the position's yours," she said.

She said the positions are immediate openings, so if you're interested, you could start working right away.

To apply, you can call Dog in Sudz Grooming at 239-267-5577, or stop into their location at:

16385 San Carlos Blvd #2

Fort Myers, FL 33908

For more information, click here.