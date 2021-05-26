Help Wanted: Family Health Centers of SWFL hiring Medical Assistants, Receptionists

Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida is trying to fill dozens of open jobs, including Receptionist and Medical Assistant positions. It's opening a brand new facility in Fort Myers, and need to staff that, and fill openings at other locations.

"We have a need right now for Medical Assistants, Dental Assistants, Medical Receptionists, Dental Receptionists, Clinical Support staff," Dave Koester, the company's Chief Human Resources Officer, said.

The private, not-for-profit, federally qualified health center's new location is on Summer Ridge Lane, and is one of 32 facilities the company has in Southwest Florida. It's set to open in mid-July.

"We see approximately 87,000-90,000 patients per year, over the course of about 350,000 visits," Koester said.

The mission of the company is to have high quality healthcare services accessible to all people. The new facility will be a one-stop-shop for several healthcare services.

"It's going to house a Pediatrics office, where we are now. Also a laboratory, Women's Health offices that do prenatal care, and also women's services, a Dental office, and meeting space. We're also going to be having Social Services and Chronic Disease Management available for our patients here as well," Koester told Fox 4.

Before they can open the new facility, they need to find the staff to run it. Koester said Medical Assistants for Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida stay very busy.

"The Medical Assistants are triaging and patients, they're addressing their chief complaints, they're creating that documentation within the medical records, they're assisting the physicians and the practitioners, they're administering shots and vaccinations," he said.

Koester said if you don't have experience, Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida has paid training programs to get you up to speed, so you can sit for your certification exams and grow your career.

The company is also hiring several Receptionists. Koester said that is one of their more challenging jobs.

"It's critical to what we do as a company," he said. "Not only are you greeting patients into the facility, but also, you're verifying insurances, you're coordinating appointments, you're helping to pass information back and forth with clinical documentation, and really are just that welcoming face into our into our practices."

He said they're looking for people who will help them achieve their goal of providing the best service to our community.

"Really, what we're looking for is people that have the right attitude, that want to provide quality customer service, that really care about the patients that they're going to take care of, and really are dedicated to being good employees and helping in our community," Koester said.

To be a Medical Assistant at Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, you need to have a High School Diploma, and be focused, with great attention to detail.

Receptionists need to have basic computer skills and a solid work history.

For more information and to apply for a job with Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, click here.