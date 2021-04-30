Help Wanted: Advance Auto Parts hiring for 15 positions in Southwest Florida

Advance Auto Parts is hiring for 15 different positions in Southwest Florida. The company was at the Better Together "Day of Second Chances" Job Fairs to meet potential candidates.

The mission of the job fair was to help people who have barriers to employment, like a prior conviction, get a job.

"We have basically all positions from part-time driver, all the way to store managers," Plinio Fernandez, the District Manager for 13 Advance Auto Parts stores in Southwest Florida.

He said he's represented the company at Better Together job fairs before.

"It's an opportunity for us to service our community, right? To kind of give back. And it works. It simply works," Fernandez said. "We're looking for delivery drivers. We're looking for commercial parts pros. We're looking for retail parts pros. We're looking for a salespersons; many, many, many, many different positions, and management, as well."

Fernandez said during this pandemic, when so many people are getting unemployment, it's been tough to fill positions.

"We need people, right? We need people in order for us to service our customers better, and I know there's a lot of talent out there in our communities. And we need it," he said.

Fernandez said they have some enticing benefits to get you to join their team.

"The team receives our company stocks, and that's a great incentive as well. And it's worked out really well. You're part of us, and we're doing good, and we want to share that with our employees," he said.

But Fernandez said the biggest incentive is the opportunity to grow.

"We give you the opportunity to grow within the organization, like me. I started many years ago, and I started from the bottom as a part-time sales person, and just kind of grew within the organization until now. I'm a District Manager," he said.

The company is hiring both full and part-time positions. Fernandez said it has competitive pay, benefits, 401K matching, medical and dental insurance, and paid time off.