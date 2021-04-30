Cape Coral man's "life changed" from Better Together Job Fair

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man said his life was changed after going to a Better Together Job Fair two years ago.

Sebastien Wolt said when he and his family moved to Cape Coral, he didn't know anybody, and struggled to find a job.

"Usually, employment -- it was word of mouth or I knew somebody. That's sort of how it worked out for most of my life," he said.

He said his fiance told him about the Better Together job fair that was happening, so he decided to check it out.

"I went in a little overdressed. I had a full suit and tie. It was really hot that day, so I stood out because nobody else was really dressed up. They were more comfortable," Wolt said.

He said the relaxed environment, kind volunteers, and friendly employers really made him feel more comfortable. And it was a success.

"Three of them called me, but I picked one. I was able to pick what I wanted, which is kind of nice," Wolt said.

He was hired by RAMS RPG as a low voltage technician.

"Within two days, I was working. And then from there, I moved on, and went permanent with the company I'm with now, All digital," he said.

Wolt has been working in access control and security steadily now for the last two years, and he's been able to move up.

"I run my own job sites now," he said. "You're not going to lose anything by going there. Instead of going and applying different places, hoping somebody will call you, and you just sit in a home, waiting for something and maybe feeling bad about yourself, you go there, you'll see other people like you, and there's all these opportunities in one place," Wolt said.

He said it just takes one opportunity to change your life.

"We just had a baby a month ago, and we have our house, and just everything worked ever since I started working. Everything's been great. I would say I'd be a success story," he said.