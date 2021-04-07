Community Cooperative returns Meals on Wheels program, seeks volunteers to serve homebound neighbors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the growing need for meals to be delivered to homebound neighbors who cannot shop or cook for themselves, Community Cooperative has returned its Meals on Wheels services to five days per week and seeks volunteer drivers to serve throughout Lee County.

“Since the pandemic, the Meals on Wheels program did not miss delivering one meal and in fact has continued to grow by more than 20% as more seniors, disabled and chronically ill adults remain at home to mitigate their risk of COVID-19 exposure,” said Tracey Galloway, chief executive officer, Community Cooperative. “Our Meals on Wheels program ensures that our neighbors receive freshly prepared home-delivered meals and related services while they remain in the safety and comfort of their own homes. To help us keep this vital program operating, we need volunteers, specifically drivers, to keep our program running as we meet the growing needs of our elderly neighbors.”

The Meals on Wheels program has over 30 meal delivery and transport routes in North Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres and Bonita Springs, supplying daily nutritious home-delivered meals, groceries, pet food and friendly safety and security checks to eligible homebound neighbors who cannot shop or cook for themselves.

Volunteers will be scheduled at their convenience and are needed Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and noon. Background checks are conducted and volunteers who drive must have a current driver’s license and vehicle insurance information.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are among more than 3,000 volunteers who help Community Cooperative ease hunger and offer hope to people in need.

For information on how to get help, how to donate, or to learn about volunteer requirements and opportunities and fill out a volunteer application, visit CommunityCooperative.com. For information on volunteering for Meals on Wheels, call 239-337-1055.