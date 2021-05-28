Community Cooperative launches ‘School’s Out, Hunger’s Not’ campaign

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Recognizing that hunger does not take a summer break, Community Cooperative is calling on community members to support its School’s Out, Hunger’s Not campaign.

During the months of June, July and August, Community Cooperative is looking for additional volunteers and donations for its Sam’s Community Café & Kitchen, Community Market and mobile food pantries as well as volunteers to help deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound individuals. The increased need for emergency groceries each summer presents a unique challenge to Community Cooperative and its volunteers in these months as well.

“A decrease in summer volunteers is an issue we face annually,” said Tami Holliday, Community Cooperative’s community relations and development manager. “Nearly half of our volunteers are seasonal residents, so that leaves us with many open positions to fill each summer and into the fall. We are looking for helping hands that have time and talent to share.”

Community Cooperative is looking for local individuals, businesses, organizations, churches and community groups to support the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not campaign by hosting food drives, volunteering and giving financially. Food drives can range from simple collection days to engaging social donation events. Volunteers are needed in various areas, such as packaging and delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, serving lunch in the Sam's Community Café & Kitchen, stocking pantry shelves, assisting clients at monthly mobile food pantries, and weeding and harvesting in the Able Garden.

For more resources and information on how to get involved, contact Holliday at Tami@CommunityCooperative.com or call (239) 332-7687 ext. 125. Monetary donations are always welcomed and can be made directly on their website at CommunityCooperative.com, or mailed to: Community Cooperative, P.O. Box 2143, Fort Myers, FL 33902.