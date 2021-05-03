Comfort Food: IRIE-I Jamaican American Cafe

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The sounds and smells of sweet Caribbean flavors cooking up at Irie-I Jamaican American cafe in Fort Myers are enough to make your mouth water.

Chef Andrew Henry is the man behind the family-owned business tucked into a shopping plaza on Fowler Street. He says, at Irie-I, they are big on flavor!

"My wife always said, you better make sure that you got that marinade. So, when I marinade the flavor seeps in overnight," Henry explains.

He and his family have been whipping up island favorites in Fort Myers for a little over two years now. But Chef Henry has been in the kitchen since he was a kid learning from his mom. He smiles when he talks about one of the first dishes he remembers cooking as a child.

"The first time would be like making eggs," he laughs. "Scrambled eggs and fried eggs."

Now a days, you'll find him cooking up oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and all kinds of seafood. He even has vegan dishes for anyone who wants them. No matter what you choose to dine on you can feel and taste the love he puts into his food.

"It reminds me of joy," Henry explains of his passion for cooking.

"When people eat food or are with loved ones it's a time of togetherness, you bring people together and that is one of the most important things for me," he adds.

He hopes you'll stop by to try his little slice of paradise. They're located at 3559 Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

And if you have a local restaurant that you love eating comfort food at our Morning Anchor, Amy Wegmann, wants to hear from you. Shoot her an email and let her know about it so she can feature them on-air. You can reach her at amy.wegmann@fox4now.com

Enjoy!