Celebrating National Beer Day with a look at how breweries are rebounding

Wednesday is National Beer Day and Fort Myers Brewing Company is celebrating by rolling out some new beers. Festivities like this will help local bars and breweries continue to rebound, following a nearly six-month shut down the industry endured during the height of the pandemic.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Apr 07, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla – Wednesday is National Beer Day and Fort Myers Brewing Company is celebrating by rolling out some new beers. Festivities like this will help local bars and breweries continue to rebound, following a nearly six-month shut down the industry endured during the height of the pandemic.

The brewery will offer 10 specialty beers, 10 packaged togo beers and seven Spyk’d hard seltzers for National Beer Day:

National Beer Day at Fort Myers Brewing Co.

It pointed to a recent state report when asked how the industry is rebounding. The following table shows retail sales by each brewery for the last 12 months. This image highlights December 2020 and you can see Fort Myers Brewing Co. ranked in the Top 10:

The Florida Breweries Report

Also in spite of the uncertainty COVID has brought, Fort Myers Brewing Company is looking to the future. Its plans for a more than 40,000 square foot expansion are still on track. Co-owner Jen Whyte said they are in the permitting phase and hope to break ground later this year or early 2022.

The brewery opens at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate National Beer Day!

