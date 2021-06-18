Watch

CDC lowers travel warning for cruises

The CDC lowered its travel warning for cruises from very high to high, but warns unvaccinated people to avoid cruises altogether.
Posted at 1:26 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 01:26:38-04

WFTX — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered its travel warning for cruise ships Thursday, from very high to high.

They note the guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The agency says the chance of getting COVID-19 is still high on cruise ships because the virus spreads more easily in close quarters.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

They also recommend getting tested one to three days before a cruise, and three to five days after it.

