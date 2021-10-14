Watch

Cape Coral Police Volunteer Unit looking for new members

Posted at 4:55 PM, Oct 14, 2021
CAPE CORAL, FL. — The Cape Coral Police Volunteer Unit is accepting applications for its next academy class for those interested in becoming a member of the Cape Coral Police Department Police Volunteer Unit.

The department says the next class will be held in January and will be a week-long class combining lecture and practical exercises.

Cape PD says recruits will learn basic police procedures, how to operate department vehicles and equipment, how to direct traffic, and how to communicate on the radios.

You can download the application here.

A deadline for the application hasn't been set at this time.

