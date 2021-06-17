Cape Coral Parks and Recreation to co-host Summer Feeding Kickoff on June 21

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is joining forces with Lee County School District’s Food and Nutrition Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to host a Summer Feeding Kickoff event at Paul Sanborn Park, 2310 SE 3rd Street, on Monday, June 21. Free nutritious lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. to children and youth age 18 and under as part of the Summer BreakSpot Program.

The Summer BreakSpot Program is federally funded under the USDA and administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Participating sites provide nutritionally balanced meals to children and youth during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. Meals are offered at no cost and there are no income or registration requirements.

The kickoff event will feature the Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Fun-Mobile that will be on site until 1 p.m. for free games and activities. Food will be served to children from the School District’s new lunch truck.

Free lunches for children and youth will continue throughout the summer at Paul Sanborn Park each weekday from June 21 through July 28. Lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and free recreational activities will be offered until 1 p.m. by the Cape Coral Fun-Mobile.

For more information or to find other locations offering free lunches for children and youth, text “FoodFL” to 877-877, dial 2-1-1 when schools begin releasing for the summer break, or visit https://www.summerbreakspot.org/