Beware of job scams, looking to take your money, personal information, and never hire you

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You're sitting at home, on your computer or cell phone looking for a job, and you see a pop, or an ad, telling you about a position that catches your eye, be careful because it's more than likely a scam.

“You know every time you see something like that you need to ask yourself, is it good? Is it true? Is it too good to be true?,” said Duarte Pereira, Vice President of FiTechGelb.

As many people continue to look for work, scammers are preying on vulnerable people.

“Because they know that a lot of people are trying to work from home, and because of that, the person trying to get a job working from home gets scammed easier,” said Pereira.

In a report the Federal Trade Commission says scammers are paying close attention to what's happening around the world, offering jobs such as, Work-from-home jobs, nanny/ caregiver jobs, virtual personal assistant jobs, government, and postal jobs among others.

“Other ways will be promising jobs where you are going to start later and they are going to pay you in advance for whatever reason, and they send you a check and ask you for half of the money because they made a mistake so they will try to scam you that way,” said Pereira.

Duarte Pereira Vice President of FiTechGelb says if you're in doubt about a job posting, ask questions and do some research.

“Ask a friend or ask somebody, hey I have this job what do you think,?” said Pereira.

“Anything that is asking for money in a job for like certifications that don't mean anything, don't do it, don't send any money,” said Pereira.

However, If you think you’ve already been scammed, first things first, call your bank.

“Never, ever, ever send money orders or gift cards that's never true, no job will ask you for anything like that. There are sites that you can report scams as well, and like I said before if there is a job and it's too good to be true do research,” said Pereira.

