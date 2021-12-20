These Framed Christmas Decorations Take Just Minutes To Make

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you looking for an easy, festive craft for the holiday season? We love this idea for 3-D framable Christmas art from Sweet Little Bluebird. It’s the perfect holiday family craft whether you are looking for decoration for your mantlepiece or a gift for the grandparents from your little ones.

This craft is so easy, kids can do the majority of the craft on their own, but this is also a fun craft for adults as you watch Hallmark Christmas movies and enjoy a glass of wine.

To make this 3-D Christmas art, you will need holiday stickers from a craft store, a toy store or anywhere you can find odds and ends for holiday crafting. Pick your stickers thoughtfully: You will want to be able to complement the background of your picture with the stickers you choose.

For example, if you are using a blue background, you might use sparkly white stickers for snow and snowmen and women to create a winter tableau. If you’re using Christmas tree stickers and presents, you might want a red background or white. Get creative: Your holiday stickers don’t have to be purely Santas or obvious Christmas choices, you might also reach for 3-D stickers of bells, hearts, sleds or stars.

For the background, you can use either scrapbook paper or festive fabric or even foam boards like these. Make sure you have a reliable pair of craft scissors to help you trim your background to the size of your picture frames.

Mixing your media will add to the 3-D effect and make your work pop even more. For example, you might dab some craft glue on your background and then apply little flakes of colored foil paper to your design, or you might add buttons, pom-poms, or any ribbons or bows leftover from holiday wrapping.

Find the directions to the full Christmas art craft from Sweet Little Bluebird here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.