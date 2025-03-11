Watch Now
Lawnmower causes 20-acre brush fire near I-75, Charlotte County Fire says

The fire is now contained.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Fire officials say a zero-turn lawnmower sparked a 20-acre brush fire near I-75 and Tuckers Grade.

It started on Willowleaf Boulevard in Punta Gorda around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews received help from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office helicopter. It made more than 50 water drops.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS says no homes or structures were damaged. The fire is now contained.

"This is your friendly reminder that Charlotte County remains under a burn ban until further notice," Charlotte County Fire and EMS posted online. "Please avoid outdoor burning, fireworks, or anything that could spark a fire."

