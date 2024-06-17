Fire destroys Punta Gorda home; no one is injured

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Punta Gorda.

According to Punta Gorda Fire Chief Holden Gibbs, the fire started at a home on Almar Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Flames and smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk saw crews putting water on a destroyed roof. He also saw areas of the garage burned down to its cinder blocks.

No one was hurt and the house is destroyed, the chief said.

It's not clear how the fire started.