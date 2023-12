PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash off I-75 near Tuckers grade, which injured 14 people.

Lt. Greg Bueno with FHP says the crash involved one van. The back left tire of the van blew out, causing the driver to lose control. The van went off the road and rolled over.

All 14 people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

One northbound lane was blocked as crews worked to remove the van.

The crash remains under investigation.