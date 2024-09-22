Active death investigation ongoing in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the area of Grapefruit Lane Sunday morning.

Fox 4 News Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk was on scene this morning a heavy police presence in front of a home near Grapefruit Lane and Lime Dr. There was also a possible second scene nearby at the Circle K on U.S. 41 at Richmond St. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the second scene.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has told Fox 4 that all parties are accounted for and that there no threat to the public.