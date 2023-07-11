Our ultimate guide to the best Prime Day deals to know about this year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Prime Day 2023 is officially here! Now through July 12, you’ll find deals in nearly every department on Amazon, from kitchen and home to beauty, health, fashion, entertainment like televisions and streaming devices, gardening and more.

Along with millions of items and deep discounts on Amazon’s own products, you’ll find savings from top brands like Instant Pot, AncestryDNA, KitchenAid, Crest, Solo Stove and more.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals, but you can sign upright before you begin shopping and even get a free 30-day trial so you can see if you’d like to keep the membership. You will not be charged a membership fee if you cancel within 30 days, but if you choose to keep it, it will be $14.99 per month ($139 per year).

You’ll also find some online deals from stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Wayfair, who are offering discounts that are either the same as Amazon or better than those you can get if you’re a Prime member. Take a look at just some of the best deals from multiple categories you’ll find on Amazon and from other retailers now through the end of Prime Day on July 12.

Kitchen Deals

You can save $15.61 on the always-popular 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, now priced at $84.38.

The Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. With fingerprint-resistant stainless steel sides, clean-up is easy, as the lid, inner pot and accessories are all dishwasher-safe.

Buy Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker from Amazon for $84.39 (was $99.99).

You can save $200 on the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, now priced at $549.95.

The machine is the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s semi-automatic espresso machines category and has a built-in grinder for making fresh coffee, plus temperature control to ensure your cup of joe is just right.

Buy Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine from Amazon for $549.95 (was $749.95).

If you hate making a full pot of coffee just for one cup, you can save $70 on the Keurig – K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Best Buy now through July 12.

The coffee maker brews coffee, tea, hot chocolate or iced beverages in four sizes: 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounce. It is compatible with hundreds of K-Cup pods and you can use your own ground coffee if you purchase the brand’s reusable coffee filter.

Buy Keurig – K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Best Buy for $79.99 (was $149.99).

You can save $50 on this KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, now priced at $279.99.

The stand mixer comes with a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl to mix up to eight dozen cookies at once. It also has 10 speeds and you can purchase 10 attachments separately to make everything from pasta to ice cream.

Buy KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer from Amazon for $279.99 (was $329.99).

You’ll save $120 — or 55% — on this Comfee’ Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo, now priced at $99.99.

The air fryer combo has 12 functions including air fry, broil and roast, toast, rotisserie, bake, and even settings to cook frozen pizza and bake cookies. With a temperature range of 80-450 degrees, it can fit up to six slices of toast and a 12-inch pizza at the same time.

Buy Comfee’ Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo from Amazon for $99.99 (was $219.99).

You’ll save $18.21 on this .7 cubic-feet Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Oven, now priced at $80.71.

The countertop microwave has seven auto cooking programs and 10 auto reheat programs. While it comes in four different colors, only the blue is on sale, so make sure that’s the one you add to your cart.

Buy Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Oven from Amazon for $80.71 (was $99.99).

Home Deals

You’ll save $50.99 on this eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac, now priced at $179, a 22% from the regular price of $229.99.

The robot vacuum has auto-scheduling and multiple cleaning modes and comes with a remote control and charging base. You’ll also get accessories like a cleaning tool and a side brush.

Buy eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac from Amazon for $179 (was $229.99).

In need of new pillows? You’ll save $5.65 on this two-pack of Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, priced at $26.34.

The pillows are filled with poly fiber and are meant for side, stomach and back sleepers. The only pillows in the sale are the two-pack standard size, so make sure those are the ones you purchase.

Buy Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow from Amazon for $26.34 (was $31.99).

You can save 50% — or $700 on this Anker Portable Power Station, now priced at $699.99.

The power station can be used to charge your devices on the go, or it can run a coffee maker, small fridge or even a TV if you lose power.

Buy Anker Portable Power Station from Amazon for $699.99 (was $1,399.99).

You’ll save $80.50 on this Airthings Wave Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor, now priced at $149.49.

The Airthings Wave Plus Monitor keeps an eye on the levels of radon, carbon dioxide and VOCs (kitchen gases, cleaning product fumes, etc.) in your house, as well as keeps track of the humidity and temperature.

Buy Airthings Wave Plus from Amazon for $149.49 (was $229.99).

You’ll save $223.44 on this Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage set, now priced at $166.55.

Made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate, the luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on with wheels and a 24-inch suitcase with wheels. While there are multiple colors, not all of them are included in the sale, so be sure to grab one that is.

Buy Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage from Amazon for $166.55 (was $389.99).

You can save $1.91 on this 20-inch Amazon Basics 3 Speed Box Fan, now priced at $34.98.

The box fan has three speeds and a handle, so you can carry it around or move it from room to room.

Buy Amazon Basics 3 Speed Box Fan 20-Inch from Amazon for $34.98 (was $36.89).

You’ll save $90 on this eufy Security Video Doorbell, priced at $109.99.

The video doorbell has a sensor and lens that allow you to see who is at your door in real time with no monthly fee and free storage, so you do not have to pay to keep your videos.

Buy eufy Security Video Doorbell from Amazon for $109.99 (was $199.99).

You’ll save 20% on this Aura Carver 10.1″ WiFi Digital Picture Frame, now priced at $143, for a savings of $35.

The picture frame comes with unlimited storage, so you can upload photos directly from your phone or even have friends and family send photos right from their phones to your frame.

Make sure you’re selecting the 10.1-inch frame, as the others are not included in the sale.

Buy Aura Carver 10.1″ WiFi Digital Picture Frame from Amazon for $143.20 (was $179).

You can get a great deal on a 5-pack of Amazon’s Blink outdoor cameras, now priced at $158.99, a savings of 58%, or $221.

The wireless cameras watch over your home day and night and are made to withstand weather, including both rain and snow. Set-up takes minutes and there is no wiring or professional installation required.

Buy Blink Outdoor 5-Camera System from Amazon for $158.99 (was $379.99).

You’ll save $200 on the Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins from Walmart, now priced at $199 through July 13. The sale is open to all Walmart customers, not only those with a Walmart+ membership.

The cordless vacuum cleans carpets and hardwood, is lightweight and has LED lights so you can see debris easier. It also has a self-cleaning brushroll, removable hand vac for furniture and stairs and a flexible wand that lets you clean under furniture.

Buy Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins from Walmart for $199 (was $399).

Beauty and Health Deals

Always popular on Prime Day, you can get the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit for $59, a savings of 50%, or $60.

The DNA test looks at more than 2,000 regions to help you find living relatives or information about ancestors. Because this kit also includes Ancestry’s “trait” service, you will also get information on more than 35 things that make you unique — like freckles or food aversions.

Buy AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit from Amazon for $59 (was $119).

You’ll save $7 on a three-pack of the popular Bug Bite Thing suction tool, now priced at $17.09 ($5.99 each).

The tool works by removing insect saliva/venom from under the skin, which helps to alleviate itching, stinging and swelling.

Buy Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool 3-pack from Amazon for $17.09 (was $23.74).

You’ll save $50, or 50%, on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, now priced at $49.99.

The water flosser helps remove plaque with 10 pressure settings and seven different flossing tips. It delivers 90 seconds of water at a time and holds 22 ounces in the tank.

Buy Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from Amazon for $49.99 (was $99.99).

The popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is included in the Prime Day sale, priced at $16.80, a savings of $7.20.

The lip mask helps moisturize your lips overnight with a Berry Fruit Complex, Murumuru seed and Shea butter.

Buy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask from Amazon for $16.80 (was $24).

You’ll save $16 on a 44-count pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips, now priced at $29.99.

The Whitestrips whiten your teeth 20 levels in 22 days, removing stains up to 20 years old.

Buy Crest 3D Whitestrips from Amazon for $29.99 (was $45.99).

If you’re in need of a massage, you can save $51 on the Theragun Mini, now priced at $148.

The Theragun Mini massager is small enough to fit in your hand but offers three different speeds to help alleviate muscle cramps and knots.

Buy Theragun Mini from Amazon for $148 (was $199).

If you’d like to try your hand at doing your own nails instead of going to the salon, you can get this 36-count set of Beetles gel polish for $33.59, a savings of $36.40 from the regular price of $69.99.

The nail set includes 36 different colors of gel polish, plus a base, glossy top coat and matte top coat. You will need a UV LED nail lamp in order for the polish to work.

Buy beetles Gel Polish Nail Set from Amazon for $33.59 (was $69.99).

Fashion Deals

Regularly priced at $55.99, you’ll save $25.90 on this PrettyGarden Women’s One-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress, now priced at $30.09.

The dress comes in 22 colors and sizes small to XXL. Made of 97% polyester, it has a pull-on closure and is machine-washable.

Buy PrettyGarden Women’s One-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress from Amazon for $30.09 (was $55.99).

Available in 23 colors/styles, you can save up to 50% on select sizes of these ASICS Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes. The lowest price we found was $34.97, a savings of $35.03.

The shoes have a manmade sole and gel cushioning to help with shock absorption while running. You will need to click through the sizes and styles to see if the size you need is on sale.

Buy ASICS Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes from Amazon for $34.97 (was $70).

You’ll save $3.50 on this five-pack Men’s Mesh Athletic Performance Gym Shorts, now priced at $31.49.

Made of 100% polyester, the shorts have a drawstring closure and moisture-wicking fabric that helps keep you cool while exercising. Some sizes and colors may not be included in the sale, so make sure the ones you’ve chosen are marked down when adding them to your cart.

Buy 5 pack: Men’s Mesh Athletic Performance Gym Shorts from Amazon for $31.49 (was $34.99).

You can save $12.30 on these Baleaf Women’s High Waist Biker Shorts, now priced at $14.69.

The shorts can be used for biking, yoga, running or heading to the gym. Made of 87% polyester and 13% spandex, they come in multiple colors and have pockets.

Buy Baleaf Women’s High Waist Biker Shorts from Amazon for $14.69 (was $26.99).

Lawn and Garden Deals

The popular Solo Stove Bonfire is included in the Prime Day sale, marked down to $249.99, a savings of $95.

Made of stainless steel, the Solo Stove Bonfire pit has bottom vent holes, which help feed the fire while also reducing the amount of smoke it creates.

Buy Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand from Amazon for $249.99 (was $344.99).

You can save $22 on this indoor/outdoor bug zapper, now priced at $33.99.

The bug zapper helps keep both outdoor and indoor pests from bothering you by attracting them with blue-violet light. You can hang it on a tree or on your home if using it outside, or leave it on a counter or table if you’re keeping it indoors.

Buy Bug Zapper Outdoor/Indoor from Amazon for $33.99 (was $59.99).

You can save $150 on this Greenworks 80 Volt 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower from Best Buy now through July 12.

The lawn mower runs for 45 minutes on a single charge, is lightweight and has multiple speeds. It also has SmartCut Technology, which monitors grass conditions so it can provide the right amount of power needed for that specific area of grass.

Buy Greenworks 80 Volt 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower from Best Buy for $429.99 (was $579.99).

You’ll save $232 on this Amlie Nantucket Patio Garden Set with Table, Umbrella and Folding Chairs, priced at $267.99 from the regular price of $499.99.

The table and chair set includes a table, umbrella and four folding chairs and is lightweight so you can move it around or take it with you to go camping. It is also weather-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about it getting rained on.

Buy Amlie Nantucket 6 Piece Patio Garden Set with Table, Umbrella and 4 Folding Chairs from Wayfair for $267.99 (was $499.99)

TVs and Streaming Devices

You’ll save $180 on the Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, now priced at $339.99.

The TV has built-in Amazon Fire TV and Alexa, so you can watch more than 1 million movies and shows, use your voice to control it without a remote and watch live TV, play video games and stream music.

Buy Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV from Amazon for $339.99 (was $519.99).

You can save $45 on the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, now priced at $54.99.

The tablet has 13 hours of battery life for reading, browsing the internet, streaming shows or movies, listening to music or making video calls.

Buy Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet – 32 GB from Amazon for $54.99 (was $99.99).

You can save $1,000 on the Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame television, now priced at $1,997.99.

When you’re not watching TV, the television switches to “art mode,” displaying famous artwork or your own collection, making it look like a painting or photograph hanging on the wall instead of a TV.

Buy Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame from Amazon for $1,997.99 (was $2,997.99).

You can save $23 on the Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen Streaming Device, now priced at $16.99.

The streaming device comes with an Alexa voice remote and allows you to watch movies and shows from your favorite streaming apps, plus free content from ad-supported apps like Freevee, Tubi and Pluto TV.

Buy Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen Streaming Device from Amazon for $16.99 (was $39.99).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.