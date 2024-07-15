Sexual battery charges against former Port Charlotte priest dismissed in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A judge in Iowa dismissed five sexual abuse charges against former Port Charlotte priest Leo P. Riley.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said investigators worked with the Dubuque Police Department after allegations of Riley’s abuse came to light in May 2023. At the time, Riley was a priest at the San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.

The Dubuque Police Department published a press release stating four victims had come forward claiming Riley had sexually abused them from 1984-1986, when they were school-aged boys, all serving as altar boys of Resurrection Parish.

According to the Archdiocese of Dubuque, a previous sexual abuse allegation was made against Riley in 2014.

Riley had been extradited to Iowa to face a judge in early April. On July 15, court records show the charges were dismissed. However, it's not clear why.

Fox 4 has reached out for more information about the dismissal.