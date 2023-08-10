Pop-Tarts collaborated with Crocs for limited-edition clogs

Following the release of shoes featuring Peeps and KFC chicken, Crocs is teaming up with another food brand to create some breakfast-inspired fashionable footwear.

New Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts come with one pair of custom Crocs Classic Clogs featuring Pop-Tarts-inspired Jibbitz charms, plus a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Crocs-shaped strawberry and blueberry-flavored gummy Jibbitz that you can “glue” on the Pop-Tarts.

The non-edible Jibbitz include Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Wildberry Pop-Tarts, the iconic silver Pop-Tarts foil wrapper, the brand’s “Crazy Good” slogan and the Pop-Tarts logo.

Kellogg Company

The limited-edition Crocs were available for sale on Aug. 9 and will be again on Aug. 11, Aug. 16 and Aug. 18. There will be 60 kits available each day, while supplies last.

You can sign up to be notified via email when the promotion window is open, and you’ll be notified if you’ve been selected to purchase a kit — they’re $70, a PR rep confirmed to Simplemost — or if you need to try again during the next opening. Even if you’re selected to grab a kit, you’ll need to act fast, as they are available on a first come, first-served basis.

Kellogg Company

There have been a handful of creative, non-food related Crocs for sale over the years as well. Take these Halloween-themed ones from Disney and these ones inspired by the movie “Clueless.”

Some people have even bedazzled them and worn them in their wedding. The wedding Crocs are easy to make and will be one-of-a-kind (not to mention more comfortable than traditional wedding shoes). Simply add things like jewels, glitter spray and fake flowers and you have cozy, customized shoes.

If you don’t want to create your own, however, you can instead purchase some online from a handful of Etsy sellers.

Pop-Tarts is also no stranger to collaboration. In the past, the brand has teamed up with Eggo and Good Humor for ice cream bars. Their latest collaboration was with Jeni’s for brown-sugar cinnamon Pop-Tart flavored ice cream.

Are you a fan of Crocs?

